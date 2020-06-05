Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Did You Know? Raj Anadkat AKA Tapu Is Obsessed With Teddy Bears!

It’s a new day and we are back here to bring you a new interesting fact from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Yesterday, we learned about how Munmun Dutta is carrying a noble deed secretly. Today, we’ll be taking a look at an interesting fact of another member from the cast.

Today, we’ll be speaking about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Tapu and it’s not Bhavya Gandhi but Raj Anadkat. For the unversed, Raj Anadkat joined the show in 2017 and since then, he has become an integral part of the show. Before revealing the secret, we apologize to Raj for giving out some personal stuff!

Just like Munmun Dutta’s special permission from Mumbai Police, our beloved Mandar Chandwadkar aka Bhide Ji even spoke about Raj. During a live interaction with Bollywood Spy, Mandar revealed a secret about the new Tapu. He stated that Raj Anadkat is a teddy lover even at this age. It might come as a surprise to us but it’s quite adorable, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, Raj Anadkat recently opened up about the initial reaction of the audiences and their acceptance towards him as the new Tapu. He confessed that there was a time he was flooded with hate mails and comments on social media.

Speaking to Spotboye about his journey in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as the new Tapu, Raj said, “Audience gave me mixed reaction. There were people liking me but at the same time there were people who also said that he is not suiting the role and not acting properly. I used to receive hate comments on social media but I took that as a motivation to do better. But now I feel happy that they have accepted me. Today, when I step out people come to me and say good things about my character especially when my family is around. I simply feel superb.”

