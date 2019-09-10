Kirti Kulhari Speaks About The Box Office Success Of Mission Mangal

Mission Mangal fame Kirti Kulhari has never shied from experimenting with her roles and neither has she shown reservations about the medium that she would work for.

Speaking about the same to Mid-Day Kirti said, “I don’t believe in restricting myself to a medium, especially when so many platforms are available to tell different stories. Why limit myself? Thankfully, the kind of work I have been doing has influenced the parts I am being offered now, in terms of quality. I am open to all mediums; they help you reach a wider audience.”

Kirti, whose last outing Mission Mangal won many accolades, feels everyone associated with a good film benefits from it. The actress was quoted saying, “When you are part of a film that does well, everyone associated benefits from it and in different ways — it could be tangible, or not. Mission Mangal has not just registered huge numbers, it has also been loved by people. Of course, the box-office numbers help your career. So, it has done its job for me as an actor.”

The actress who won hearts for her short film, Maya, is now gearing up for another short film titled Charu. Divulging details about the film the Uri actress said, “It is a gothic romance along the lines of Rebecca [1940] and Mahal [1949]. Its unreliable narrative explores loneliness in a decaying marriage. It’s also a story about the monstrosity of love. Sohum Shah [co-star] was a lot of fun to work with.”

Kirti, who recently wrapped up shooting for the second season of her web series, Four More Shots Please, says the season will release in 2020 and is bigger and better than the first one!

