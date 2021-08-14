Advertisement

Shershaah starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani premiered on Amazon Prime Video on August 12. Since its release, the film has been earning positive reviews ever since.

While Sidharth portrays the role of Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra (PVC), Kiara plays his love interest Dimple.

Advertisement

Despite her limited amount of screen time, she performs with utmost sincerity and innocence, making the audience relate to her. Her transition from a young college girl to that emotional scene in the climax of the film had us wanting more of her. Check out some still

After working on successful collaborations like Lust Stories, Good Newzz and Guilty, Shershaah is Kiara’s fourth outing with Dharma Productions. Looks like, the actress and the production house have a long way to go together.

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, Shershaah is written by Sandeep Shrivastava and produced by Dharma Productions’ Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta & Kaash Entertainment’s Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah and Himanshu Gandhi. Besides Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, this biographical war film also stars Shiv Panditt, Himanshu Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Sahil Vaid and many more.

Saty tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Farah Khan On Why She Haven’t Choreographed Govinda Till Date: “I Didn’t Feel I Was Worthy”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube