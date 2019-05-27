Kiara Advani’s Next Indoo Ki Jawani Is Coming-Of-Age Comedy!

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who is currently shooting for Vikram Batra biopic, Sher Shah starring Sidharth Malhotra, has bagged yet another film. The film is titled Indoo Ki Jawani which is a coming-of-age comedy. It is being produced by Nikkhil Advani, Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephen.

The story revolves around Indoo who hails from Ghaziabad, whose left and right swipes on dating app results in hilarious chaos. The film will go on floors in September.

Speaking about it Nikkhil said to Mumbai Mirror, “Some time ago, my daughter Keya came to my office and while looking at the posters of the films we have made so far asked matter-of-factly why all of them had only men and no women. Around the time, I heard this story that Niranjan and Ryan brought to us and fell in love with it. Thankfully, it revolves around a female protagonist.”

Kiara too expressed her happiness for her first female-centric film. She said, “Indoo is edgy, lovable and quirky. The dialect is completely new so I’m going to do a lot of workshops to get it right. I can’t wait to start shooting. This is such a special script, I think we were meant to do it together.”

When Kiara was asked if she has ever been on a dating app, she said, “Nope, but I have friends using these apps and have heard a lot of fun stories of their experiences. But nothing compared to what we have for you.”

