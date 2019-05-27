Aladdin Box Office: Bags $100 Million Opening Weekend In US!

Aladdin Box Office: Live-action film “Aladdin” has minted an estimated $109 million in its four-day opening weekend in the US.

The Disney musical fantasy, which released in time for Memorial Day, stars Will Smith and Mena Massou.

It released in 4,476 North American theaters, reported variety.com.

Guy Ritchie directed the remake, with Smith taking on the role of Robin Williams’ Genie and Massoud portraying the titular hero.

Naomi Scott stars as Jasmine, along with Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban, Nasim Pedrad and Billy Magnussen. Ritchie also co-wrote the script alongside John August, with Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich producing.

Actor Will Smith is in love with the world of Bollywood and says he asked director Guy Ritchie to add a touch of it in “Aladdin”.

The actor, who has visited India several times for professional as well as personal reasons, said that he is eager to produce and work in a Bollywood project.

Disney’s “Aladdin” is a thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of the loved animated classic movie. The animated version that had taken the world by storm in 1992 established a legendary status amongst fans, especially with its blockbuster music.

