Advertisement

As Kiara Advani gears up for the release of her upcoming film Shershaah, her director Vishnuvardhan showers the actress with praises comparing her with lady Superstar Nayanthara.

Exhibiting utmost talent and dedication towards her craft, Kiara Advani has emerged as one of the most bankable and busy actors of the generation with a long list of projects with some of the biggest banners.

Advertisement

As the promotions of her upcoming film Shershaah are in full swing, in an interaction, director Vishnuvardhan commended the actress saying, “When you get the right cast, 50% of your battle is won. The rest of the 50% is how they’re going to perform and Kiara is one of the smartest and most intelligent actors I have actually met, which is very good. The last I had met someone like that was Nayanthara (the two had worked together in the 2007 and 2013 Tamil blockbusters, Billa and Arrambam), and seeing Kiara today… well… it was a pleasure working with her. And once you see the film, you’ll understand why the casting has been done the way it has been done because we had certain images of the real and reel people as we were closer and as genuine as could be to the story and characters that lived.”

Highlighting the precision of Kiara’s talent, Vishnuvardhan added, “When I had worked with Nayan, she used to be so sharp and so intelligent and I felt that similar way when working with Kiara. She’s so smart and so sharp. All you need to do is just give them a hint and tell them what it is and they catch it so fast.”

Exploring the untold stories of the unsung heroes of war, Kiara Advani’s character Dimple Cheema pays an ode to the sacrifices and strength of the strong pillars of support to the army officers at the frontline.

With her simple, endearing and heartwarming portrayal, Kiara Advani is winning the hearts of the audience in glimpses through the trailer and songs of Shershaah.

Apart from Shershaah, Kiara Advani will be seen in Bhool Bhoolaiya 2, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Shashank Khaitan’s next as well as the recently announced Shankar‘s next with Ram Charan, amongst other unannounced projects.

Must Read: Sunny Deol To Team Up With R Balki As He Brings Best Of Both The Worlds With Dulquer Salmaan & Shreya Dhanwanthary?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube