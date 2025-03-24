Dharma Productions’ unveiled the teaser of Kesari Chapter 2 today, starring Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan in the lead roles. The movie marks a sequel to the 2019 patriotic period drama Kesari. Based on the untold story revolving around the horrifying Jallianwala Bagh massacre, the film promises to elevate the patriotism, intensity, and a truckload of emotions.

While Kesari revolved around the events of the Battle Of Saragarhi and was a homage to the 21 Sikh soldiers who fought bravely against the Pashtun tribesmen, Kesari Chapter 2 narrates the tale of lawyer C Sankaran Nair (Akshay Kumar) who took up the mammoth task of going against the British empire after the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The teaser started with the horrifying background voices of the Jallianwala Bagh shootout victims. Cut to the ‘force awakening’ from that bloodshed which belonged to a courageous lawyer who dared to challenge the British empire’s atrocities during the pre-Independence era.

The 1-minute 39-second teaser is riveting and emotionally high-octane. With just a little glimpse, we feel the pain, anger, and the brutality that the people of our country endured at the hands of the British empire. Like the 2019 film Kesari, this one too aims to deliver the story of an unsung hero and his sacrifice.

Dharma Productions’ latest offering takes us on a gut-wrenching journey that will make us sit back and reflect on the numerous struggles, sacrifices, and bloodshed that numerous Indians went through on their quest to gain Independence. While we see Akshay Kumar as a courageous and determined lawyer, we are yet to see what part R Madhavan and Ananya Panday have to play in this gritty and riveting story. Bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film has been directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. It will be released on April 18, 2025.

The movie is also backed by Cape Of Good Films & Leo Media Collective. Kesari Chapter 2 is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra & Anand Tiwari and co-produced by Marijke deSouza, Somen Mishra and Vedant Baali. It has been penned by Karan Singh Tyagi & Amritpal Singh Bindra.

