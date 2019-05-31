Katrina Kaif Speaks About Her Relation With Salman Khan; Says She Doesn’t Cross The Line With Him

Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are all set to woo us all yet again with their presence in Bharat. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat also stars Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Tabu and Sunil Grover. While the team of Bharat is on a promotional spree, what is more interesting is Salman and Katrina’s camaraderie during the media interactions.

During one such interaction with Filmfare, Katrina revealed about her and Salman’s professional relationship. She said, “Salman is receptive towards what you bring as an actor. When I came on the set, I was 1000 per cent prepared. Salman accorded me respect for that. He acknowledged that I had put in so much effort. We share a respectful equation. Honestly, I don’t cross the line with him. People outside may not understand this. Ours is a healthy equation.”

Ask her if their personal equation gets in a way, she said, “There’s no unnecessary baggage. Ours is a respectful friendship.” She further also spoke about her equations with her ex-boyfriends, Salman and Ranbir Kapoor. “You have to respect anyone, who has been in your life in the past. You’ve shared something with that person and you respect that. Also, holding onto past bitterness weighs you down. Life can be difficult enough; it can be trying enough on its own. Life’s going to bring obstacles and tough times, ups and downs. I’d rather go through the journey with a light backpack than a heavy suitcase of grudges and resentment. It ages you because your cells hold on to so many things,” she said.

Bharat releases on June 5, 2019.

