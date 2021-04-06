Bollywood star Katrina Kaif has tested positive for Covid-19. The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday evening to share the news saying she is currently under home quarantine.

Advertisement

“I have tested positive for COVID-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all the safety protocols under the advice of my doctors,” Katrina shared on Instagram Story.

Advertisement

“Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care,” added Katrina Kaif.

The news of Katrina Kaif testing positive for Covid-19 comes a day after her good friend Vicky Kaushal announcing on social media that he has also contracted the virus.

“Inspite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested positive for Covid-19. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor. I request all those who came in contact with me to immediately get tested. Take care and stay safe,” Vicky shared in an Instagram post on Monday.

We wish a speedy recovery for both Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal!

Must Read: When Gauri Khan Revealed What She’ll Do If Shah Rukh Khan Cheats Her: “If He Chooses To Be With Somebody Else…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube