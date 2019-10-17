Karwa Chauth is one of the most important festivals celebrated in India. Married women fast for longer and healthy life of their better halves. Bollywood celebrities like Shilpa Shetty, Maheep Kapoor, Gauri Khan treat us with their pictures every year and this time there are few divas to compete with the old ones. Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Neeti Mohan will be celebrating the festival for the first time after their wedding.

Earlier today Shilpa Shetty shared pictures of herself with henna (Mehendi) and Sargi. Last year she celebrated the festival in Sri Lanka.

Even megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared an unseen photograph of his wife and actress Jaya Bachchan, cropping his own picture from the frame.

“The better half .. !! quite obviously the other half is irrelevant .. and therefore unseen,” he captioned the image. The star couple got married in 1973. They completed 46 years of marriage in June this year. On his wedding anniversary, Big B penned a heartfelt note on his blog, revealing how he married Jaya in 1973.

“I lived on the 7th Road of this society in a rented house. Marriage had been decided among us, nothing to be exaggerated or celebrated with any aplomb…Just the two families and done. Off to London, my first trip ever and hers too,” the cine icon wrote.

Amitabh shared that he along with his friends, including Jaya, wanted to go on a vacation to London to celebrate the success of the film “Zanjeer”, but his father — late Harivansh Rai Bachchan — told him he could go only after the two got married.

Here are a few memes based on Bollywood on Karwa Chauth to cheer your mood:

14 years old nibbi keeping #KarwaChauth fast.

14 n half years old Nibba: pic.twitter.com/UzkXtnjIpI — the 'VAIBHAV' (@kaatilana) October 16, 2019

Hope you liked the memes and would share it with your partners as well.

