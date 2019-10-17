ThrowbackThursday: Abhishek Bachchan & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s First Karwa Chauth Together Was A Magical Affair

With the Karwa Chauth celebration kicking in, people all around India are busy with preparing for the arrival of the moon including many Bollywood stars. So while all you ladies are fasting today and waiting for the moon, we have got you an adorable throwback video of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s first Karwa Chauth together.

In the video, we can see the newlywed Aishwarya and Abhishek accompanied by her in-laws, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan on the terrace. Aishwarya can be seen performing traditional rituals as soon as the moon arrives. The couple twinned for the evening as they wore the same colour clothes for the festivities. Aishwarya looked beautiful than the moon in a yellow-coloured saree while Abhishek went for a yellow coloured kurta.

Check out the video:

Karwa Chauth for the Bachchan’s has always been very special. Last year, Abhishek even wished all the ladies a happy Karwa Chauth with a tweet and decided to fast himself on the auspicious occasion.

Apart from Aishwarya and Abhishek, Ranveer Singh – Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas will be amongst the newlywed couples who will celebrate their first Karwa Chauth together.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!