Kartik Aaryan’s Mom Wants Ekta Kapoor To Make A Sequel To Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki

The country is on a lockdown for three weeks and looks like our celebrities are doing chores that they never did before. Several actors are doing the household chores in this self-quarantine phase and are killing time. But looks like doing household chores for Kartik Aaryan is no different.

Few days back Kartik’s sister had posted a video of the hunk doing the dishes at home with a caption stating, ‘Don’t mistake this for Quarantine. This is the usual scene at home @kartikaaryan.’ It’s not hard to believe that the humble superstar, does his own work at home and just leads a simple life in his home. Kartik soon reposted this story and captioned it saying, ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki…’ the namesake to the hit serial made by TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor. Soon Ekta commented to the story saying, ‘Naaice’ and well what followed is simply hilarious and sweet. Kartik Aaryan replied to the producer saying, ‘@ektakapoor My mom is asking for a sequel.’ Now we wonder will Ms Kapoor listen to this special request and return with a reboot kahaani on television. But this chat between the actor and the producer is a delight.

Kartik Aaryan is quarantined in his Mumbai home with his family and last week, he broke the internet with his viral monologue, #CoronaStopKaroNa where the heartthrob rants about the dos’ and donts’ during this pandemic. Not just the netizens but even our country’s PM – Narendra Modi gave a thumbs-up to the monologue and supported his unique initiative. And last week he continued his cause of awareness by rapping his monologue lines into a musical-slogan. The rap too hit the right nerve among the masses and within few hours became the most shared video on every app. Trust this hunk to take any medium by storm. While the big screens are shut down for an indefinite period, he’s on social media for his fans to entertain and educate and surely not be missed.

