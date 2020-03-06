Kartik Aaryan’s Birthday Wish For Janhvi Kapoor Has A Coronavirus Connect To It & It’s The Awareness We Need!

Kartik Aaryan is known to be a friendly co-star. All his co-stars are always praising him about his dedication as an actor and how he always makes the place a better place.

Currently, Kartik is working with Janhvi Kapoor for Dostana 2 and it’s the actress’ birthday. Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to wish his co-star in a very unique way, spreading some health awareness too for the birthday girl. He shared a cute picture with Ms. Kapoor and captioned the picture saying, ‘Aapke B’day ke shubh din par #WashYourHands start karte hain. J Ji❤ #CoronaStopKaroNa.’

Now that’s some great and quirky birthday wish. With the Coronavirus threat looming large everywhere, it’s important to spread some awareness on social media and be safety measures.

Kartik has just finished shooting for the second schedule of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and will soon begin shooting for Dostana 2. Janhvi and Kartik team up together for the first time and we are really looking forward to this young and cool collaboration.

