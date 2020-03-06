Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Day 14: Just Inches Away From 60 Crores Mark

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar starrer rom-com based on homosexuality did surprisingly well at the Box Office in its second week. The film showed some considerable drops in the first week and hence there were limited expectations from the film in the second week. However, it surpassed them by collecting 14.1 crores.

The first week of the film was 44.84 crores and the week to week drop is less than 70% which is pretty okay. The total business of the film is 58.94 crores now and it will easily cross 60 crores mark by the end of 3rd weekend or before it.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has broken the hit streak of Ayushmann Khurrana at the Box Office but it has been a clean success because the budget was not big. Also, the numbers are better than the previous part which means the makers can plan another installment in the future keeping the budget thing in mind.

Also starring Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Manu Rishi & Sunita Rajwar, the film has been directed by Hitesh Kewalya.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann’s parents recently threw a surprise party for him in Chandigarh.

Talking about the same, he told IANS, “It was a lovely surprise! My family and close relatives have supported me right from when I decided to do ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan‘ and now, when the film is a success story, they decided to host a dinner for me. I was touched.”

“I feel happy that my parents and close relatives are proud of me and life decisions. It motivates me to move forward and push the envelope as an artist more. Their opinions matter the most to me and I’m delighted that they have loved my work in ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan.” he added.

