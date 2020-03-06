Aham Brahmasmi: Ram Charan Launches Manchu Manoj’s Comeback Film In Style, See PICS

Tollywood star Manchu Manoj’s fans were in for a treat when the actor announced his comeback in films last month after a gap of 3 long years. The actor had taken to his social media handles to announce his comeback film’s title as Aham Brahmasmi and also its grand launch on March 6th i.e today.

The muhurat launch of Manchu Manoj’s Aham Brahmasmi took place today morning in Hyderabad, and it won’t be wrong to say that the chief guest and Tollywood superstar Ram Charan drew all eyeballs of the guests, fans, and media present there as he sounded the clapboard for muhurat shot.

The RRR star looked his stylish best, as Ram Charan was seen donned in Yellow kurta teamed with blue jeans, with cool pair of shades and handlebar moustache.

Also present at the muhurat launch were Manchu Manoj’s sister and actress Lakshmi Manchu, their father Mohan Babu along with Aham Brahmasmi’s leading lady Priya Bhavani Shankar and director Srikanth Reddy.

Manchu Manoj’s comeback venture will be multilingual that will hit big screens in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi languages. Aham Brahmasmi is bankrolled by Manchu Manoj under his home productions banner MM arts.

Talking about Ram Charan, the star actor is busy these days shooting for crucial portions of his much anticipated RRR, which is being helmed by Baahubali maker SS Rajamouli.

RRR also has Jr.NTR in lead along with Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in key roles.

RRR is a period actioner that will hit big screens on 9th January, 2021 in 10 Indian languages.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!