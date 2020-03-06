Avengers: Endgame’s Robert Downey Jr AKA Iron Man Will Return To Marvel Films Only On These 2 Conditions!

With Avengers: Endgame, Robert Downey Jr aka Iron Man bid goodbye to all the fans as well as the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). To save the world from turning into ashes again, Iron Man wore the Infinity Gauntlet and snapped his fingers to kill Thanos. It also led to our favourite Avenger’s death which left all the fans heartbroken.

It will be a year since the film released but the fans are still not over Iron Man’s death. Many are still hoping that somehow they’ll get to see Tony Stark in one of the Marvel films or shows. There were reports that he will be appearing in Scarlett Johansson starrer Black Widow which releases in April this year. However, fans want him to return to the MCU. So is the actor willing to come back? Read on…

However, the Avengers actor is willing to come back only if he is being paid more. If that happens, he is ready to reprise the role of Iron Man he’s playing since 2008. However, he also has another condition to return to MCU. As reported by We Got This Covered, Robert Downey Jr will be a part of Marvel films only if his co-star Gwyneth Paltrow reprises the role of Pepper Potts. Pepper Potts was Tony Stark’s wife in the film.

However, earlier, Gwyneth Paltrow said that her journey with MCU is over. But if Downey wants her to be a part of the films further, we never know if she will decide to make a comeback too.

Do you want to see Tony and Pepper together in another Marvel film? Let us know in the comments below.

