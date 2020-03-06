Kiara Advani On B-Town’s Hypocrisy Over #MeToo: “Feel Uncomfortable.. Don’t Need To Tweet To Express What I Feel”

While the #MeToo across the world came with shocking revelations on Harvey Weinstein, Bollywood saw its wave with Tanushree Dutta. The actress accused Nana Patekar of s*xually harassing her on the sets of Horn Ok Pleasss. This also gradually led to several others come out in the open to share their story. But Bollywood somehow failed to land its support. Here’s what actress Kiara Advani now has to say about it.

Kiara is currently gearing up for the release of Guilty, a Karan Johar production, which is based on a similar theme. In a recent interview, when asked about why Bollywood goes forward to make films or web series on subjects like #MeToo but doesn’t come forward to land its support to the survivors, the actress gave a pinch of the reality behind the scenes.

In an interview with Rajeev Masand, Kiara Advani said, “I feel everyone today wants to be politically correct. The climate is so sensitive, that anything you say, you’re constantly thinking ‘I hope this doesn’t turn out into a controversy. You know, there’s a lot of pressure on all of that that we’re just trying to do and say the right things half the time. And then, when you go back, it hits you. It’s true, like the same people who are on the panel say one thing, but when we meet at a party, they say a completely different story. The conversation is happening, but we’re not there yet. And we’re all guilty of that.”

Furthermore, when asked about whether that makes her feel hypocritical or the entire Industry, “Slightly, it makes me feel uncomfortable. But it also makes me feel like what can I do? I made a film like Guilty. What is the ultimate goal, and what does someone want out of this? I’ll stand with you, but I don’t need to put a tweet about it. What is that going to do? I feel more hypocritical when I think ‘why do I have to tweet to say this is what I feel or believe in?’ Don’t want to be that person to tweet because right now that is trending,” the Kabir Singh actress answered.

