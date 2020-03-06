Kasautii Zindagii Kay: THIS Actors Now Join Erica Fernandes-Parth Samthaan’s Show!

“Divya Drishti” actress Parull Chaudhry and Kunal Thakur, who played Shahid Kapoor’s on-screen friend in the blockbuster “Kabir Singh”, have joined the cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The show witnesses Erica Fernandes & Parth Samthaan in lead.

” ‘Kasauti…’ is my debut on television and it couldn’t have been better, because this is a legendary show. I grew up watching this show. TV as a medium is new to me but it’s great fun,” said Kunal about “Kasautii Zindagii Kay”, which is a reboot of the 2001 show of the same name.

“On set, I am learning so many new things, the production people, director all are very nice and helpful. Working with Balaji Telefilms will give me a great exposure,” he added.

Parull is also thrilled about joining the show. “‘Divya Drishti’ wrapped up less than two weeks ago and I was holidaying in Kerala when I got a call from Balaji Telefilms, so I was finalised without any audition or look-test, based on a previous audition. In ‘Kasauti…’ I am playing Anurag’s elder sister, Rakhi, who has returned from Canada.”

