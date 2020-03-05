EXCLUSIVE! Karisma Kapoor Gives A Green Signal To Tara Sutaria-Aadar Jain’s Relation: “Very Cute”

Coolie No. 1 actress Karisma Kapoor is all set to make her digital debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Mentalhood. The series gets into the pros and cons of being a mother and is enjoying a decent pre-release buzz. The actress is currently busy promoting her project, spoke about her cousin Aadar Jain’s relation with Marjaavaan actress Tara Sutaria and clearly, it’s a green signal.

In an exclusive conversation with Koimoi.com, we played a fun segment where we asked Karisma Kapoor to react to the recent dating rumours in Bollywood. Amidst wedding plans of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, what grabbed eyeballs is her take on Aadar-Tara’s relation.

Upon being asked that there are rumours floating that Tara’s performance at Armaan Jain’s wedding alongside Aadar was proof that they are a couple, Karisma replied, “They’re very cute.” Furthermore, when asked how she thinks they look together, the actress maintained that she finds them cute.

Meanwhile, the actress dodged several questions and maintained that she has no idea if Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding is on the cards too or not.

For the unversed, recently rumours were rife that Varun and Natasha are all set for an April wedding in Thailand, but now owing to the Coronavirus outbreak are considering a change in the location.

It is also being said that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt may tie the knot post the release of Brahmastra. Adding to the list is Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s relation which may witness moving onto the next level soon too!

