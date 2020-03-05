EXCLUSIVE! Varun Dhawan Is NOT Replaced By Tiger Shroff In Remo D’Souza’s Next; Here’s The Truth

Varun Dhawan and Remo D’Souza have done two films together – ABCD 2 and recently released, Street Dancer 3D. While ABCD 2 managed to be a success at the box office, Street Dancer 3D couldn’t meet the expectations.

Since then, there have been reports that things aren’t fine between the duo and hence, Remo D’Souza has replaced Dhawan in his upcoming film. The reports mentioned that the Race 3 directed has replaced the Varun Dhawan with Tiger Shroff in the film. However, all these are mere rumours.

As per our sources, there were no talks between Remo D’Souza and Varun Dhawan about the film. Hence, there is no truth to the reports of the actor getting replaced!

“These are just rumours. Varun Dhawan and Remo D’Souza had no talks of doing a film. So when there’s no film discussed, there can’t be any chance of him getting replaced by Tiger or anyone,” reveals the source.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan will be next seen in Coolie No. 1 alongside Sara Khan. The film is directed by David Dhawan and it is slated to hit the screens on May 1. The actor also has Sriram Raghavan’s next based on the life of Param Vir Chakra recipient Arun Khetarpal.

Varun’s another film Mr Lele is currently in the news as director Shashank Khaitan shared today that they have postponed the shooting of the film. In his post, the Badrinath Ki Dulhania director wrote, “Karan, Varun and I have mutually decided to postpone the shooting of the film. Its a script we all love and am sure we will revisit soon. But scheduling the film was turning out to be very tough, as the film has a solid ensemble cast and the dates were just not falling into place.”

