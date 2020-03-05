EXCLUSIVE! Anubhav Sinha On Thappad’s Success, Brilliant Writing & Debate That It Promotes Divorce Culture

Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad released last week and the film received a great response from the critics and the audience. The film stars Taapsee Pannu, Ratna Pathak Shah, Kumud Mishra, Pavail Gulati and Dia Mirza. Thappad is considered as one of the most impactful Hindi films and also Sinha’s excellent work after Mulk and Article 15.

The film highlights how domestic violence is wrong even if it’s one slap and also focuses on how women have to make sacrifices in marriage due to patriarchy. It shows how men and women grow up believing that a wife is expected to be very giving and forgiving as it has been practised since ages. Along with the performances and direction, Thappad is receiving immense appreciation for the writing. Anubhav Sinha co-wrote the film with Mrunmayee Lagoo.

Koimoi got a chance to interact with Anubhav Sinha where we asked him about the film’s success, the criticism it is receiving by some people and writer Mrunmayee receiving all the praises. Read the interview below:

Did you expect this kind of positive response for Thappad?

We knew that people would like the film. We were more anxious and curious about how the box office would behave. After writing and watching several cuts, the general feedback was at 100%. So I show my films to a lot of people. If anyone tells me they want to watch my film, I tell them to come and watch. So that reaction was 100% so we were pretty sure of people liking it but the box office is also fantastic, especially on Saturday and Sunday it has behaved like regular entertainment.

What do you have to say about all the compliments Mrunmanyee is receiving. It’s very rare we see that the writer of a film gets equal exposure like the actors and director?

The writing is celebrated within the industry every time when it’s good. This time, the audience is talking about writing which I am really surprised about when someone says, ‘What a writing sir!’. You can separate the writing from the film. So that is very interesting. We will get nominations in the critic’s category.

There are also some people who say that Thappad promotes divorce culture. ‘It’s just a slap and still, there’s so much drama’, what do you have to say about this type of reaction from people?

Unhi ke liye toh film banayi hai. Baaki agar aap dekhe toh film mein jo hai na divorce ko bohot kharab light mein dikhaya gaya hai ki kaash yeh divorce na hota. Aise feeling dene ki koshish ki gayi hai.

But it still feels right…

In that case, it feels right but you don’t feel happy ke chalo yaar, accha hua ek ladki ko chutkara mila. I’ve not tried to give that feeling. We were very aware when we were writing the climax ki talaaq se audience ko generally khushi nahi honi chahiye. Yeh hona chahiye ke shayad yeh inke liye accha hai. But aur rishton mein, aur bhi raaste honge. Talaaq toh sabse extreme rasta hota hai.

You’ve said in many interviews that with Mulk, Article 15 and now Thappad, this is your sequel that’s coming out. But even if you joke about it, are films like Cash or Ra.One still special for you? Because for every director, any film they make is a special one.

They were special for different reasons. These are special for the right reasons. Even when I was making Cash, it was special to me which mostly is my worst films. It was special for the wrong reasons. About Thappad, my friends, well-wishers and critics say that it is my best film.

