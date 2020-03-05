Kapil Sharma’s Moves With Shakti Mohan Is BREAKING The Internet With 2.5 Million+ Views

Kapil Sharma is yet again making headlines, but this time isn’t because of his lil. munchkin or The Kapil Sharma Show but rather something unusual. The comedian has collaborated with Dance India Dance fame Shakti Mohan for a dance video, and his moves are breaking the internet.

Kapil despite being an ace comedian has time and again tried his hands in various fields. He made his debut with Abbas-Mustan’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karu and even went forward in the field with Firangi. Apart from that, the actor hosts various events across the country, owing to his massive popularity within households. This time, the actor is seen dancing, and that is one sight his fans wouldn’t let go of!

In the video shared by Shakti on her YouTube channel, The Kapil Sharma Show host can be seen learning the choreography to hip hop beats and his amusing tadka is obviously a part of the frame, tickling our bone just right. It is all happening for an international show that Sharma has been invited to host, and clearly he’s acing this zone too!

Check out the video below:

The video posted just 4 days ago already has 2.5 million views along with 86K likes.

Meanwhile, Arun Govil, who became a national icon in the eighties playing Ram in serial Ramayan, recalled there was a time when the cast of the series was approached for sensuous photoshoots! He opened up about this and working on Ramanand Sagar’s hit TV serial of the eighties during The Kapil Sharma Show.

The actor was joined by his Ramayan co-stars Deepika Chikhalia, Sunil Lahri along with producer Subhash Sagar.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!