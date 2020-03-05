EXCLUSIVE! “Mahira Sharma, Tera Pappu Paras Chhabra Kaha Hai?” Asks Troll; Former Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Gives A Befitting Reply!

Mahira Sharma ever since her Bigg Boss 13 stint has been garnering a lot of eyeballs. The actress was hailed for maintaining her grace inside the house, despite constant controversies regarding her friendship with co-contestant Paras Chhabra. Now, a latest troll has hit her below the belt, but Mahira’s standing tall and giving it back.

We met the Lehanga fame actress for an exclusive conversation recently and she participated in a fun segment that needed her to respond to some mean comments that she’s recently been recieving. Amidst other remarks, one of the trolls read, “Mahira, tera pappu Paras kaha hai?”

The beauty clearly did not hold back and gave a befitting response as she replied, “Agar aap dosti ko is tarah se ginte hai kisi ki, ki aapke sath koi loyal hai and reh raha hai toh aapko unko is tarah ke tags dete hai.. ki wo ‘Pappu’ hai ya ‘Pooch’ hai ya ‘Shadow’, whatever! Ye galat hai kyunki agar mai Paras ke sath thi, toh Shehnaaz Gill Sidharth Shukla ke sath thi, Asim Riaz Himanshi Khurana ke sath tha and Rashami Desai Devoleena Bhattacharjee ke sath thi. Dosti ko dosti kahenge aap toh better rahega.”

(If that’s how you value friendship with someone who’s always remained loyal with you, with tags like they’re ‘Pappu’, ‘Pooch’ or a Shadow; whatever! This is wrong because if I was with Paras; then Shehnaaz Gill too was with Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz was with Himanshi Khurana and Rashami Desai with Devoleena Bhattacharjee. If you term this friendship as a friendship, that will be better.)

The actress further on went onto take a dig at the troll as she said, “Waise dosti ki kadar toh wahi karenge jinhone real life me dosti nibhana jaante ho and jinhone kamayii hai.”

(By the way, one could only value friendship if they themselves ever have maintained such relations or earned it.)