ThrowbackThursday: When Sara Ali Khan Called Kartik Aaryan A Bad Luck: “Tu Apshagun Hai”

#ThrowbackThursday: Bollywood has found its favourites within the recent lot. Be it Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria or Ananya Panday, fans don’t leave a single chance to get the gossip related to their favourites. Adding to that list now is Sara Ali Khan’s statement during Love Aaj Kal promotions, where she called Kartik Aaryan bad luck.

It all happened during our exclusive interview where the duo was deeply involved in a fun segment called ‘How well do you know each other?’ When Kartik Aaryan was asked about Sara’s character in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, the actor had no clue. Furthermore, they both joked about how the only thing he remembers is watching her in ‘Aankh Marey’.

When Kartik got to know that the beauty’s name in the cop drama is Shagun, he alleged that even she wouldn’t remember that name. This led the actress to say, “Tu apshagun hai.”

Check out the fun video below:

Also, one thing to notice is the statement by Sara Ali Khan that said, “If you behave like this, Rohit Sir is not going to give us that film.” It only leaves us to thinking which movie are they talking about and whether a collab between Kartik-Sara and Rohit on the cards?

The duo was last seen together in Love Aaj Kal, directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film was a spin-off to Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone’s 2008 classic but failed to impress viewers at the box office.

