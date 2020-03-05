Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Gets BIGGER! Director Aims To Go For Pan-India Casting

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is amongst the much-talked-about projects of Bollywood and one of the major reasons is its lead cast. Earlier, it was learnt that Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone have been signed to play the lead, which eventually turned out to be mere rumours.

Nitesh Tiwari recently opened up about Ramayana while talking to PTI. He said it is quite a challenging task to present the story which will be engaging for both the modern-day audience and old people as well. He quoted, “What makes it challenging that how do you tell a story to a six-year-old and retain the faith of 60-year-old. That is why it is taking time. You have to strike a balance. My nine-year-old kid has to find it exciting, they are fans of ‘Avengers’.”

Nitesh further added, “Ramayana is magical. It is something that we have not seen from an Indian maker. It has got a lot of magical qualities to it and the kind of forest we had, you had animals talking to us, this was something which is wonderful and it allows you to have the potential to present beautifully on screen a world that you have not seen before.”

He further added, “When I say entertain, I don’t mean to make people chuckle or laugh because that kind of stuff is not there in ‘Ramayana’. But execution is also entertaining. The ultimate aim is to keep them glued to their seats.”

He also spilled beans about the star cast of the project. “Casting will be tough but we haven’t thought of it yet. There will be a lot of actors, maybe we will go for pan-India casting,” Nitesh added.

Meanwhile, Ramayana will be shot in 3D and made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. The magnum opus will be bankrolled by Madhu Mantena. The film might go on floors by the year-end, as per the filmmaker.

