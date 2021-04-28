Actor Kartik Aaryan got into “Pati Patni Aur Woh” mode on Wednesday, to encourage everyone to register for Covid vaccination.

In his new Instagram post, Kartik posts the trademark moustache and neatly-combed hairdo of Chintu Tyagi, his character in the 2019 comedy-drama. Along with the picture, he wrote a witty message revelling in trademark humour.

“When you’re 45+ but hv to wait till 1st May for vaccine bcoz your wife has told the mohalla you’re 41,” he captioned the picture.

Bhumi Pednekar played Kartik’s on-screen wife in the film, which also starred Ananya Panday. The film was a new-age remake of a 1978 comedy classic by BR Chopra of the same name, starring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta.

Kartik was recently in the news over his controversial exit from Karan Johar‘s upcoming “Dostana 2”. His upcoming films are “Dhamaka” and “Bhool Bhulaiya 2”.

Kartik Aaryan on Friday shared his first picture on social media after his controversial exit from Karan Johar’s upcoming production “Dostana 2”.

In the black and white picture on Instagram, Kartik wears a mask that covers the entire lower half of his face. The close-up picture seems to have been clicked in the winter, as the actor wears a jacket and a hood beneath. He looks intensely into the camera as his long hair flows in all directions.

In a clear message exhorting fans to wear masks, Kartik Aaryan just dropped a mask emoji as a caption.

