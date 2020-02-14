Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan Starrer Love Aaj Kal Becomes The First Film To Get Post-Midnight Shows In Mumbai

Imtiaz Ali’s next film Love Aaj Kal starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan is now all set to reap the fruits of the new government reform that permits entertainment centers and eateries to remain open even post-midnight.

The Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer becomes the first film to get post-midnight shows in Mumbai and it will definitely help the business of the film. Starting from this Saturday, February 15, multiplex chains like Inox, PVR, Cinepolis, will have post-midnight shows for the audience to enjoy. The surrounding cities and satellite towns like Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan, etc will also enjoy this service.

This is, however, a trail situation for the multiplexes as Love Aaj Kal is available for 12:30 PM shows in a very few cinemas. The shows of Kartik and Sara’s film will be played only in certain multiplexes which are located in areas where BPOs, KPOs, and late-night family restaurants.

The multiplexes have decided to have late-night shows of Love Aaj Kal only on the weekends or during festivals. Depending on the response, the shows will be extended and other multiplexes will also join in.

Talking about Love Aaj Kal, the film is getting mixed reviews from the critics and the audience. While the story may not have impressed the fans, people are absolutely digging Sara and Kartik’s chemistry. Now the wait is to see how the film does at the box office at the end of the day.

