Kartik Aaryan REVEALS This Shah Rukh Khan Film Inspired Him To Become An Actor!

Kartik Aaryan is the most talked-about national crush of India. His fan following among teens is huge and every now and then, Luka Chuppi actor gets proposals by his fans. He is promoting his upcoming film, Pati Patni Aur Woh with full zeal. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in prominent roles.

Humans Of Bombay just shared Kartik’s struggle story on their page. Kartik has spoken about the inspiration behind joining the industry and how he survived in his initial days. He revealed that it was Shah Rukh Khan’s Baazigar that inspired him to become an actor and said, “I was born in the small town of Gwalior. My parents were in the medical field & I was going to do engineering. But in 9th grade, I saw Baazigar & I knew I wanted to be on the other side of the screen.”

He further added, “I was unsure of my parents’ reaction—so I decided to study till 12th in Gwalior & then go to college in Mumbai. Luckily I got into a college in Navi Mumbai. I stayed in a hostel & searched for auditions. I had no contacts, so I’d type keywords like, ‘Actor Needed’ on Facebook.”

Kartik mentioned that even after doing three films nothing changed and finally Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety changed his world upside down. “After Pyaar Ka Punchama, there still weren’t many opportunities. I stayed in the same flat with 12 boys till my third film! After Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, it all changed! Life has come full circle now—recently when I was in Gwalior, I was invited to my school as chief guest & kids were chanting my name! It was surreal!”

Well, one should never give up on their dreams. God always has better plans for all of us out there!

