Attention Girls! Mrunal Thakur’s Sunday Beauty Ritual Is A Must Follow

Mrunal Thakur, who made an entry into Bollywood with Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30, has without a doubt, the most flawless skin. With the tight working schedule and hectic work hours, Mrunal still manages to look perfect whenever she is in front of the camera. If you don’t trust us, just go and check her Instagram profile and you will know that the actress is just simply beautiful.

But a beautiful skin needs good care and Mrunal take every possible effort to maintain her skin’s health. From homemade facemasks to eating right, Mrunal takes all the required measures to keep her skin flawless looking. A very important part of her beauty routine is her Sunday ritual and guess what he finally knows her secret.

During an interview, Mrunal revealed that Sunday is all about homemade facemasks for her. She will either apply a papaya mask on her face or scrub it with a mix of honey and sugar. Her favourite mask comprises of just honey and sugar. She revealed that she mixes a spoonful of brown sugar in two tablespoons of honey and scrubs her face gently with it. Mrunal advised to let the facemask on for a minute before you start scrubbing it on your face

Sharing her grandma’s secret, Mrunal said, ” I remember when my grandma used to tell me that the best thing is to go to the kitchen and open the fridge, whatever you find, apply it on your face. Be it fruits, be it tomato, be it honey. And trust me as I have dry skin, honey works wonders.”

She also talked about how to fight pollution and advised to apply Aloe vera gel on the face. She revealed that she cuts an aloe vera leaf and take the gel out of it directly to apply on the face. Mrunal advised to rub the gel on the face gently and then dab it with a tissue. Mrunal added that one should not remove the aloe vera gel and can dab a little cold water on the face and go out in the sun.

Well, these were some very helpful tips shared by Mrunal. How many of you will try it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!