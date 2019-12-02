Sarileru Neekevvaru: Super Massy Track ‘Mindblock’ From Mahesh Babu Starrer Will Make You Shake A Leg

Post garnering overwhelming response for the teaser, the makers this evening unveiled the very first track from Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru.

The song was shared on Twitter by Mahesh, as the actor along with the song link wrote a tweet that read: Here’s super massy #Mindblock for you all :) #SarileruNeekevvaru #SLNFirstSingle

The foot-tapping track is been crooned by Blaaze and Ranina Reddy. The catchy lyrics have been penned by Sri Mani & DSP. The music for the song is been composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

The makers are leaving no stone unturned with the promotions of the film. It was only last week when the film’s director announced that December Mondays will be no less than a treat for cine-goers and Mahesh Babu fans, as they will be unveiling songs from the film each Monday i.e. on 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd & 30th.Talking about the film, the shoot for final portion of Sarileru Neekevvaru is in full process.

The action drama has actress Rashmika in lead opposite Mahesh Babu.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is also comeback into films for veteran actress Vijayshanti after a long gap of 13 years.

The Mahesh Babu starrer also has versatile actor Prakash Raj, as he will be seen playing lead antagonist in the action drama.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is a Sankranthi release that will hit big screens on 11th January.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!