Ditching the comfort of his luxury cars, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan was seen riding his bike. Kartik is often seen hitting on the road with his two wheeler, ditching the comfort of his luxury cars.

Kartik was seen leaving his gym dressed in an all black outfit. He was seen getting on to his bulky bike as he zoomed out from the gym.

Kartik Aaryan also observed the rules as he wore a helmet to ride his luxury bike. While he made an exit from the gym, looked like he was coming straight out of a Dhoom film set.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen on screen in ‘Shehzada‘, directed by Rohit Dhawan. A remake of the 2020 Telugu film ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’, it also stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Rajpal Yadav, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar.

He will next be seen in a slew of movies including ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, ‘Captain India’ and ‘Aashiqui 3‘.

