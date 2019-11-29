Kartik Aaryan: “Imtiaz Ali Completely Changed Me As An Actor”

After the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety in 2018, Kartik Aaryan became a sought after actor in Bollywood. The actor is on a film signing spree and that too with some of the most amazing directors in Bollywood.

A lot of actors wish to work with director Imtiaz Ali as he has quite a niche audience and his films are a reality check of emotions. But Kartik’s growing popularity and hard work worked for him and he got a film with Imtiaz titled ‘Aaj Kal‘. The actor stars alongside Sara Ali Khan in the love story.

Recently, during the group interviews for Pati Patni Aur Woh, the Luka Chuppi actor shared his experience of working with the Tamasha director. Kartik Aaryan said, “The role I am playing in Imtiaz Ali’s film is very different. He is one of my favourite directors. My whole thought process has changed after working with Imtiaz. He completely changed me as an actor. I really thank him for that.”

The actor added, “After working with him, my process of thinking and looking at a character as entirely changed. It’s releasing on Valentine’s day. It’s a character that I’m really looking forward to.”

Aaj Kal is slated to hit the screens on February 14, 2020.

Currently, Kartik Aaryan is quite excited about his upcoming film, Pati Patni Aur Woh. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. PPAW will hit the screens on December 6.

Are you excited to see Kartik-Imtiaz’s magic on screen? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

