Kartik Aaryan Brings Ice Bucket Challenge Back In 2023 But With A Twist While Shooting For Shehzada's Song

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan said that his calves and knees started to hurt after shooting for a song for his upcoming film ‘Shehzada’.

Kartik took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself dipping his feet in ice cold water. He is also seen holding a large chunk of ice as he poses for a selfie.

“Ghutne toot gaye Ice Bucket Challenge 2023 starts now #Shehzada #SongShoot#CalvesGone,” Kartik Aaryan wrote as the caption.