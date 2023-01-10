Kartik Aaryan Brings Ice Bucket Challenge Back In 2023 But With A Twist While Shooting For Shehzada's Song

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan said that his calves and knees started to hurt after shooting for a song for his upcoming film ‘Shehzada’.
Kartik took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself dipping his feet in ice cold water. He is also seen holding a large chunk of ice as he poses for a selfie.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Ghutne toot gaye Ice Bucket Challenge 2023 starts now #Shehzada #SongShoot#CalvesGone,” Kartik Aaryan wrote as the caption.
Trending
Pathaan Trailer Out! Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone & John Abraham Promise An Action Extravaganza, Netizens Declared It A “Sure Shot Blockbuster”
According to reports, Kartik Aaryan is shooting for the remake of the popular song ‘Butta Bomma’ form the film ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ originally featuring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde.
View this post on Instagram
‘Shehzada’ is an action drama directed by Rohit Dhawan. The film stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role alongside Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar. It is a remake of the 2020 Telugu film ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’.
Must Read: Pakistani Actress Sadia Khan Finally Reacts To Dating Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan, Says “I’m Not The Only One Who Took A Picture…”
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News
Advertisement.
Advertisement