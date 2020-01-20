Kartik Aaryan All Set To Surprise With His First Double Role Act In Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal

Saif Ali Khan did that back in 2009 when he played a double role across generations in Love Aaj Kal. Now that director Imtiaz Ali and producer Dinesh Vijan are bringing on the namesake film as the first romantic entertainer of this decade, it’s the turn of Kartik Aaryan to bring on his charm. The major difference though is that while Saif Ali Khan was in the business of close to a couple of decades when he did Love Aaj Kal, Kartik Aaryan is rising up the ladder of success and hence had a huge challenge ahead when the double role was offered to him.

Of course, in the world of Imtiaz Ali there are quite a few complex shades that a character is supposed to carry. Going by the promo of Love Aaj Kal, it’s going to be no different for the two characters, Raghu and Veer, played by Kartik Aaryan. Yet again separated by a generation, it is time for Kartik to bring on his boyish charm as a school boy and then also relive the charm of being the heartthrob of the current times by being his youthful best.

Well, now that’s quite a shift indeed when compared to the willful married man that he played in Pati Patni Aur Woh and before that an unwilling fake marriage that he was a part of in Luka Chuppi.

No wonder, Kartik had to cover an extra mile to ensure that he gets the ‘sur’ right while enacting this double role which was not about ‘bichde hue bhai’ or ‘reincarnation’ but something that is just incidental to showcase the love in the time of ‘aaj’ and ‘kal’ that is separated by the Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor era.

Imtiaz Ali has set the stage for Kartik Aaryan to perform and Dinesh Vijan has done well enough to ensure that all the resources are put to good use in order to make Love Aaj Kal as just the right Valentine’s Day release. It is now up to audiences to give the young star thumbs up once the film hits the screens on 14th February.

