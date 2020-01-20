Bigg Boss 13 SCOOP: Himanshi Khurana To Re-Enter House As A Wild Card; Will Asim Riaz Propose Her?

This season of Bigg Boss has been a roller coaster ride in itself, garnering major TRPs and keeping the audiences hooked for a long time. Bigg Boss 13 got a 5-week extension owing to its craze outside, and with that, we got to see various avatars of our favourite contestants like Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai amongst others. Now, will another twist be witnessed with Himanshi Khurana’s entry?

For a long time now, rumours have been doing the rounds that Himanshi Khurana will be entering the house as a guest, and fans have been craving to see AsiManshi together! In fact, it was being said that she will be making an appearance in the episode where Karan Singh Grover, Gautam Gulati and Vindu Dara Singh appeared, but nothing of those sorts happened. However, the rumour mill now has it that Himanshi will be making her entry as a wild card contestant, and will be clearing the air around her wedding fallout amongst other things.

According To our Sources@realhimanshi will Enter @BiggBoss as a wildCard in couple of days Remember if she is sent Just as a guest, Show dekhne ka matlab ni ha phr

Bcz she will giv Asim content and Makers don't want this to happen#IStandByAsim — The Khabri (@TheKhbri) January 19, 2020

For the unversed, Himanshi Khurana was engaged when she entered the Bigg Boss house, but as Salman Khan revealed, her fiancé called off the marriage post the entire love angle row with Asim Riaz, where the latter confessed his love to her. Although, Himanshi made it clear that she is already committed, looks like fiancé wasn’t happy with all that he witnessed on the show. Salman during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode even blamed Asim Riaz for confessing his love despite knowing she was taken.

To this, Himanshi took to Twitter and wrote, “Will clear everything don’t be so insensitive..Asim par koi blame nahi ayega I promise..I know he’s upset …..rishta mera bhi tuta hai dono tough situation me hai ….kisi ki koi galti nahi hai …but Asim fans needs to understand Asim mere zada close hai to mujhe zada fikr hai”

Would you want to witness Himanshi Khurana back in the Bigg Boss 13 house? Let us know in the comment section below.

