Jai Mummy Di Box Office Day 3: It’s A Major Flop In The First Weekend Itself

Jai Mummy Di Box Office: It has emerged as a major flop at the box office. The film neither started well nor did it manage any kind of jump over the weekend that could have helped consolidate its positioning in theatres. The weekend has stayed on to be really low with collections under the 2 crores mark, hence sealing its commercial fate at least from a theatrical revenue perspective.

The collections are in fact comparable to Sunny Singh’s last year release Jhootha Kahin Ka which had a weekend of mere 1.87 crores. That film had folded up with a lifetime score of just a little over 2.50 crores and that this could well be the fate of Jai Mummy Di as well. That’s disappointing, considering the fact that the Luv Ranjan film was still a little better promoted than Jhootha Kahin Ka, even if strictly on a relative note.

This is one of those films that could well have made straight to the OTT platform. It would happen soon enough though for this Navjot Gulati directed film which did have some good songs to boast about that’s about it. As for its stint in theatres, it would indeed be pretty short-lived.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

