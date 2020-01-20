Good Newwz Box Office Day 24: Enters 200 Crore Club – Check Facts Here To Know What Makes This Further Special

Good Newwz Box Office: In its fourth week, the Akshay Kumar led film has entered the 200 Crore Club. This is a huge feat for the Raj Mehta directed film which was lopsided towards multiplex audiences and has still come trumps. One of the biggest success stories of films that released in 2019, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani’s Good Newwz is now a blockbuster affair and yet another huge runner for Karan Johar and his Dharma Productions after Simmba which had released around the same time back in 2018.

This now takes the count of films that did over 200 crores business in 2019 to 7, with other biggies being War, Kabir Singh, Uri – The Surgical Strike, Bharat, Housefull 4 and Mission Mangal. What makes the success even sweeter is the fact that barring Uri – The Surgical Strike, which was an exceptional all-time blockbuster, all other aforementioned films had a bigger first day when compared to Good Newwz. This shows how word of mouth has actually helped the film gain strides with every passing day and the come up trumps in a major way. Let’s take a look:

First day numbers of 2019 biggies that earned a lifetime of over 200 crores:

War – 53.35 crores

Bharat – 42.30 crores

Mission Mangal – 29.16 crores

Kabir Singh – 20.21 crores

Housefull 4 – 19.08 crores

Good Newwz – 17.56 crores

Uri – The Surgical Strike – 8.20 crores

Next target for the film is to go past the lifetime numbers of Mission Mangal [203 crores] which it should manage to do before the close of its run. However, Housefull 4 [208.50 crores] will stay on to be Akshay Kumar’s biggest grosser, a record which is expected to be surpassed when his Sooryavanshi (again with Karan Johar) releases in March later this year.

