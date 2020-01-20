Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Day 10 Early Trends: Truly Historic In Every Sense!

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Day 10 Early Trends: Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan’s film has surpassed every prediction made by every trade pundit out there and has made a mark no one imagined. It just 9 days, the movie has crossed the 145 crore mark and is cruising towards its dream target to enter the 200 crore club.

The movie has a tremendous run over the weekdays in its first week. What’s better is the second weekend, and that has just helped to fuel the collections to another level.

As per the early trends coming in, the movie has earned anywhere around 20-22 crores. That’s a remarkable trending right over there. From 10.06 crores on 2nd Friday to 16.36 crores on 2nd Saturday and now has a 20 crore+ 2nd Sunday is just beyond every prediction.

If we go by the early trends, the total of the film after 10 days can be anywhere around 165-167 crores.

The film is produced by Ajay Devgan who also plays the title role of Subedar Tanhaji Malusare. On talking about its tax exemption, a spokesperson from the government was quoted saying, “The film has been granted tax exemption in view of the story of the film that highlights the sacrifice and valour of Tanhaji and is an inspiration for the young generations.” He said that Ajay Devgan had requested the chief minister to grant tax exemption to the film.

The actor is also co-producer of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, and he is known for his acute sense of film business. He was recently asked if the clamour to boycott Chhapaak would help his film, he replied: “You (the media) know that better. I will get to know about it by the evening.”

Talking about the initial audience response to Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ajay said: “I am happy because our film has released today. Yesterday, the media watched the film and most of them have given it a four-star rating. If the media all across the country have liked the film then, I am hopeful that the audience will also appreciate it. I urge the audience to go and watch the film in theatres because this kind of film hasn’t been made earlier on such a big scale and with such advanced technology. Apart from that, the story, the emotions, the drama, and the action has worked really well as per the media and my opinion, so I keep my fingers crossed.”

