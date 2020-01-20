Is Akshay Kumar All Set To Score A Hat-Trick Of 200-Crore Films With Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb & Bachchan Pandey?

What a feat! With Good Newwz going past the 200 crores mark, Akshay Kumar has scored a massive record. He is now officially the only superstar in the country to have delivered as many as three double centuries in a single calendar. First Mission Mangal, then Housefull 4 and now his Good Newwz has earned over 200 crores theatrically, hence setting up a record which would be quite tough to be surpassed by any superstar in time to come. Reason being that there are hardly any superstars who have three releases a year, leave aside delivering thee huge hits.

Aamir Khan barely does one film in two-three years, Shah Rukh Khan has been lying low for a while now and Salman Khan as well s Hrithik Roshan too choose at best two films a year. Apart from Akshay Kumar who goes with three or four releases a year, the only other superstar who is now eyeing three releases in 2020 is Ajay Devgn. After Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior, next up for Ajay would be Bhuj – The Pride of India and Maidaan. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar has four releases set for 2020 as well – Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj and Bachchan Pandey.

Audiences, trade as well as industry are almost sure that Sooryavanshi would be the next 200 Crore Club entertainer from Akshay Kumar. On the other hand, Prithviraj is already being planned as a magnum opus by Aditya Chopra so the target would be a score of over 200 crores. As for producers Shabina Khan-Tusshar Kapoor’s Laxmmi Bomb and Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bachchan Pandey, one horror-comedy and another action entertainer, these would be looked at with keen interest as well to emerge as blockbusters no less.

The stage is set for Akshay Kumar and while he would definitely have a record tally of 100 Crore Club entries to his name by the close of 2020, the stakes have gone higher up now and it’s a 200 Crore Club record that would be eyed with keen interest.

