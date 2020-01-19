Karan Johar Confesses He Will Not Make Horror Again, & Why Drive Failed

Karan Johar seems to be in the experimental phase of his life be it as a producer or the director. The Dharma head honcho recently released two projects on the OTT, namely Drive and a short in the anthology Ghost Stories. It is now that the filmmaker has revealed that he would not direct a horror film ever and what went wrong with Drive.

January 1, 2020, marked the release of Netflix’s anthology Ghost Stories helmed by Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, Anurag Kashyap and Karan. While this was the third time the four came together, the experiment of a horror anthology was new. Karan’s short starred Avinash Tiwary and Mrunal Thakur was his first time directing the genre. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the director confessed that it was difficult and he would never do it again.

He said, “Horror and I don’t connect at all, and very honestly, they’ll not happen again. This is my first and only horror story that I’ve made for Netflix. It’s not a genre that I enjoy watching, so why should I enjoy making it?”

Karan had also produced a film starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez that was released on the streaming giant. Turned out that the film did not impress many and was termed a disaster. Karan also spoke about the failure of the film and why it did not make it to the theatres.

He said, “The initial plan was to release it theatrically, but then I realised the way the content has gone, it would be better for it to be on a digital format. And it was very brave of the OTT platform also to take the leap along with me. There are thousands of stories being told, so, sometimes you need to shake up and break the clutter with certain decisions. That’s what we did with a film like Drive. I’m not speaking about the film because that’s for people to judge.”

The filmmaker is now in the prep for his magnum opus period drama Takht which will have an ensemble including Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

