Karisma Kapoor feels honoured on working with late veteran actress Sridevi in Shakti: The Power.

For the uninformed, “Shakti: The Power” , which featured Karisma opposite Sanjay Kapoor, was produced by Sridevi.

Recalling working with her, Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram and shared how Sridevi used to encourage her.

“Shakti. I was honoured to work in my favourite actress #sridevi first production Sriji would encourage me and we would spend time between shots discussing my character on location,” Karisma Kapoor wrote.

Directed by Krishna Vamsi, “Shakti: The Power” revolves around the desperate efforts of a lone mother who tries her best to escape a far-flung feudalistic society with her young son. Nana Patekar and superstar Shah Rukh Khan were also featured in the movie.

” It was a tough gruelling shoot but I have such wonderful memories of the the entire cast and crew,” Karisma added.

Karisma and Sridevi even shared screenspace for Shah Rukh’s “Zero” for a minute role.

Sridevi had died on February 24 ,2018, after a case of accidental drowning in the bathtub in Dubai.

