Karisma Kapoor On Sexy Sexy... Controversy: "Actresses Today Are Wearing Bikini, At That Time..."

We recently saw Karisma Kapoor making a comeback but not on the big screen; the actress instead chose the medium of the web for the same. She stars in Mentalhood which is created by Ekta Kapoor.

During one of the conversations, while promoting the show, Karisma revealed how her breakout song, Sexy Sexy Mujhe Log Bole, stuck amidst a controversy back then. She also talks about crying herself to sleep due to the rejection she faced in her career.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, she said, “When I did song Sexy Sexy Mujhe Log Bole, today the word sexy is used at a drop of a hat. Actresses today are wearing tiny shorts or bikini tops and that time I was fairly covered. But still, it was made huge deal ki ‘ye kaisa gana hai’. I remember I was so young, I had bruised knees and elbows doing those difficult steps in the song thinking people will appreciate it and they’ll love my dance. Yes, people appreciated the talent side, but a lot of views were like, ‘what are these wordings’. And eventually, the song’s wordings were even changed but today the song is everywhere.”

Govinda’s Khuddar had this song and its lyrics have been changed to Baby Baby Mujhe Log Bole since then. Mentalhood takes the audience on the crazy ride of motherhood. She also recently spoke about how to make homemade food cool for children.

“It is something you have to engrain in your children at a young age. When they are younger, you have to make the food look interesting,” Karisma said. Mentalhood stream on ZEE5 and ALTBalaji from today.

