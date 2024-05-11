The entertainment world never rests; something is always happening somewhere, be it Bollywood, Tollywood, television, or others. From Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend Somy Ali requesting the Bishnoi community not to hurt Salman Khan to Kareena Kapoor getting a court notice for using the Bible in the pregnancy book title and Priyanka Chopra lauding Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, it has been a busy day.

Besides Bollywood, the South industry is also bustling with some hot news. Allu Arjun and Chiranjeevi are not only two of the biggest stars in the Telugu film industry but are also related, as we all know. The Pushpa 2 star congratulates his uncle on being honored with Padma Vibhushan by the Government of India. Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay’s anticipated movie GOAT’s satellite rights have been sealed for an impressive amount.

On television, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah actor Gurucharan Singh’s missing case intensifies as his father reveals being unaware of his allegedly poor financial condition. Let us take a look at the Bollywood, South, and TV stories in detail.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Lands in Legal Trouble?

Kareena Kapoor Khan released her pregnancy book, titled Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible, in 2021, but it has landed into trouble recently. According to NDTV’s report, advocate Christopher Anthony has filed a complaint against Kareena after a petition was filed against using the word Bible in her book’s title. Anthony has asked for a ban on the sale of the book, and as per the complaint, he finds the usage of the word Bible disrespectful to the Christian community.

Priyanka Chopra Lauds Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi

Bollywood’s veteran filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for his beautiful storytelling, and he has finally debuted on the OTT platform with his Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Priyanka Chopra and Bhansali have worked together in Bajirao Mastani. The actress took to the Instagram story section to congratulate the filmmaker and others associated with it. She shared the show’s poster and wrote, “I remember how much you wanted to make this.”

Salman Khan’s Ex, Somy Ali, is concerned about the actor

Somy Ali and Salma Khan’s relationship was the talk of the town back in the day, and the duo share a cordial relationship even after parting ways. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the Bollywood actress reacted to the recent firing outside Salman Khan’s house in Mumbai.

She said, “I won’t wish upon my enemy what he has been through. All said and done, no one deserves what he went through. My prayers are with him. No matter what has happened, let bygones be bygones. I would never ever wish something like that to happen to anyone, be it Salman, Shah Rukh, or my neighbor.” She also apologized to the Bishnoi tribe on behalf of Salman Khan.

She added, “Taking someone’s life is not acceptable, be it Salman or an average common man. If you want justice, you should move to the court. I want to appeal to the Bishnoi community that harming Salman Khan will not bring back the blackbuck. Whatever happened to me cannot be changed; let bygones be bygones. I have made peace with myself. My life is completely dedicated to No More Tears now.”

Sonakshi Sinha opens up on doing intimate scenes-

Sonakshi Sinha is in the limelight for her recent show Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, and the actress has recently shared that she is uncomfortable with kissing scenes. In an interview with ETimes, the Bollywood actress said, “I’m on my 35th film now, and I still stand there! A good actor will always get work. In my entire career, I don’t think I have lost out on anything that has had a kissing scene or intimate scene.”

She continued, “I’ve always made it clear to my director, the filmmaker with whom I’m working, that ‘This is something I’m not comfortable doing.’ It is totally up to you. If you still want to go ahead with me, if you think as an actor, I would bring something to the table, I will do the film but find a way around that, let’s work it out, or you are very free to go to someone else who is comfortable doing that.”

Allu Arjun congratulates uncle Chiranjeevi

The Pushpa star shared a heartwarming note congratulating Chiranjeevi on being honored with the Padma Vibhushan. He received the award from the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. Allu Arjun wrote on his IG story, “My Heartfelt Congratulations to Chiranjeevi Garu for being conferred with the prestigious honor, #PadmaVibhushan. This is a moment of immense pride for all of us. Thank you for making us proud.”

Thalapathy Vijay’s GOAT satellite rights are sealed!

According to Indiaglitz Tamil’s report, Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming movie GOAT’s satellite rights across languages were allegedly sold for a staggering Rs 93 crore with a National television partner. Venkat Prabhu has directed the film, and the release date has yet to be announced.

Academy Museum of Motion Picture to honor RRR and other Indian movies-

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures to celebrate Indian cinema, including movies RRR, Lagaan, and Slumdog Millionaire will be at the center of the celebration. The Academy shared the news via their Instagram handle and wrote, “On Saturday, May 18th, at 6:30pm, immerse yourself in the vibrant world of Indian cinema as we celebrate the musical mastery of RRR (2022), SLUMDOG MILLIONAIRE (2008), and LAGAAN (2001). Experience the soundscapes of these iconic films, followed by a captivating live tabla and dance performance by Bollypop and Sadubas, offering their unique reinterpretation of the music from all three movies (sic).”

Gurucharan Singh’s father shocked after finding out about his son’s financial condition-

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah star Gurucharan Singh has been missing since April 22, and the police are trying their best to find the 50-year-old. Recent reports claim that the TMKOC actor had several loans to play, and his financial condition was no good. Bombay Times contacted the actor’s father, Hargit Singh, in Delhi, who had no idea about Gurucharan’s financial condition.

He said, “I had no idea about my son’s financial situation. He never told me anything about it. So I am not aware of all this. I am sure if the police have found something, they would inform me. “Meri umar aisi hai ki meri tabiyat theek nahi rehti hai. It’s been many days now and there is no positive response on this case. We are just waiting for him to come back.” He is famous for playing Roshan Singh Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah.

