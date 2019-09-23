Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Advice To Niece Samaira Kapoor Is Every Relative Ever!

Kareena Kapoor Khan is very close to her elder sister Karisma Kapoor’s children – Kiaan Raj Kapoor and niece Samaira Kapoor. She is one of those fun aunts who loves to spend quality time with them. We often spot Kareena hanging out with Lolo and the children. But just like any other relative, Kareena also has that protective instinct for them.

Kareena arrived as a guest on Faye D’Souza’s talk show The Love Laugh Live and had a piece of important advice for Samaira on how to deal with social media. Talking about how social media impacts lives, Kareena said that she keeps telling her sister Karisma to ask Samaira to limit her time on social media. The actress stressed on the point that it is very important for one to keep a note of how much time one spend on social media.

She said, “My sister has a 14-year-old and she is also constantly on social media like Snapchat and everything else. All that goes on all day. I told Lolo that it has to be limited. Because then it is just about you’re sitting there and that’s all you’re doing. You’re not reading a book, you’re not looking out of the window, you’re not conversing with anyone, you’re not spending time with family, friends, nothing. We’re losing the essence of even a nice chat. It is important to limit social media. “

However, Kareena has admitted that she has an Instagram account with a fake name. She uses it just to know what’s happening. Her hubby Saif Ali Khan also keeps a check on how much time he is on social media. He doesn’t have an Instagram account either.

Workwise, Kareena will be seen in Karan Johar’s Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Kaira Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. She is also a part of the magnum opus Takht.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!