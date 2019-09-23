“Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Wouldn’t Have Been Possible With Out Baahubali”: Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi who was present yesterday in Hyderabad at the pre-release event of his upcoming release Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy stated that his film wouldn’t have been possible without Baahubali.

It was in the year 2015 when South filmmaker S.S Rajamouli took Indian Film Industry by storm with his directorial venture Baahubali. The epic action venture when released not only earned great moolah all across but also gave a new identity to the Telugu film industry.

Yesterday at the event the actor stated that he had thought of doing Uyyalaada Narasimha Reddy Project 12 years back, but then it wasn’t possible because of the heavy budget that was required and it was quite risky at that time to spend a huge finance for his dream project following which he had to shelve the idea. But then it was the success of S.S Rajamouli’s Baahubali which gave him and his team confidence to make his dream project possible.

The veteran actor said, “It was S.S Rajamouli’s Baahubali which gave a new identity to Telugu industry not just in India but also globally. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy wouldn’t have been possible without Baahubali. It was Rajamouli and his team’s efforts which made the film (Baahubali) a huge success all over. The way it was received all over gave me and my team the much-needed confidence that we can take off with the project ( Sye Raa…) and it also made us believe that if we have the right project and content we can invest crores in it and can recover it in less time.”

Speaking about the film, apart from Chiranjeevi, the magnum opus also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty along with others.

So far the trailer, teaser, motion posters, and the title song has been very well received by the audience.

The Chiranjeevi starrer is been helmed by Surender Reddy, and its ie been produced by Telugu star Ram Charan.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will hit the big screen on 2nd October.

