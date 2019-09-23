Dream Girl Box Office: Beats Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero & 9 Other Movies In All-Time Highest Grossers’ List

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl is all set to breach the 100-crore mark at the box office. With achieving this major milestone, the movie is stepping up rapidly in the list of Koimoi’s ‘All-Time Highest Grossers‘. The movie now stands at the grand total of 97.65 crores and has crossed not 1 or 2, but 10 movies in the list.

It collected 11.05 crores on its 2nd Sunday and that boosted its position in the list. It has crossed movies like Badla (88.02 crores), Satyameva Jayate (89.05 crores), Singh Is Bliing (90.25 crores), Talaash (93 crores), Luka Chuppi (94.15 crores), Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi (94.92 crores), Baby (95.50 crores), Welcome Back (97 crores), Batla House (97.18), and Zero (97.50 crores).

The next target for the film is Shivaay which stands at 100.35 crores. By today it will also cross movies including Race 2 (102 Crores), Bol Bachchan (102 Crores), De De Pyaar De (102.40 crores), Grand Masti (102.50 crores), Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (103.50 crores).

Directed by Raaj Shandilyaa, Dream Girl narrates a love story with a quirky twist. Ayushmann plays the role of a guy with the talent of impersonating a woman’s voice. The film captures all the conflicts that come with the situation in a witty way. Presented by Balaji Telefilms and distributed by ZEE Studios International, “Dream Girl” released in over 480 screens in the overseas circuits on September 13. It opened in India on September 13.

“Good narratives are never restricted by boundaries and we are glad to have Zee Studios International as a long-standing partner in taking our stories across the world. From ‘Veere Di Wedding’ to ‘Dream Girl‘, it’s been fantastic collaborating with Zee Studios International who understands the global market for Indian films exceptionally well,” Producer Ekta Kapoor added.

“The film has registered strong numbers across many circuits. It’s the #1 film in UAE and in territories like UK. In New Zealand, the film has turned out to Ayushmann’s biggest opener surpassing the weekend collection of ‘Badhaai Ho‘ and ‘Andhadhun’,” said Vibha Chopra, Head-Global Syndication and International Film Distribution, ZEE Entertainment.

