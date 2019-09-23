Ala Vaikuntapuramlo: Allu Arjun-Pooja Hegde Starrer To Release On THIS Date?

Tollywood heartthrob Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikuntapuramlo has been in news all over from a long time. The latest buzz related to the film is that the movie will hit the big screens in January 2020.

As per a report from greatandhra.com, the makers have zeroed in for the film’s release on 12th January 2020 i.e 2 days after the release of Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru.

However, an official confirmation by the makers about the release is yet to be made.

Talking about Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, it is for the third time where Allu has teamed up with director Trivikram Srinivas. The actor-director duo has earlier worked together for Julayi (2012)and Son Of Sathyamurthy (2015), both the film upon their release were highly appreciated and liked by the audience.

The Trivikram directorial has actress Pooja Hegde opposite Allu in lead. It is for second time where Allu and Pooja have teamed up for a project. Earlier the duo were seen opposite each other in 2017 release Duvvada Jagannadham.

Apart from Allu and Pooja, Ala Vaikuntapuramlo also has Tabu, Nivetha Pethuraj, Navdeep, Murli Sharma and Jayaram in major roles.

The Telugu venture is co-produced by Stylish star’s dad Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna under Geetha Arts production and Haarika & Hassine Creations.

