Ghost Trailer Out: Vikram Bhatt Is Back With Yet Another Horror Based On Interesting Real Life Incident

After giving a series of horror films/series like Raaz, 1920, Haunted and more, Vikram Bhatt is back with yet another flick titled Ghost.

The trailer of the upcoming film is out now and it promises to take you on a roller-coaster ride with ghosts & spirits. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of TV actress Sanaya Irani along with Shivam Bhaargava.

Watch the trailer below:

The makers of the film had earlier released a couple of posters and a teaser. Now with the release of the trailer, it’d be interesting to see how the film’s hype picks up before its release on Oct 18. There are not many horror films made in Bollywood these days so this one will surely get attention.

Ghost has been shot in the UK and is based on a newspaper article in which the British Court had allowed a matter involving spirits to be tried. Well, we must say it’ll be interesting to see how Bhatt narrates the exciting real-life inspired story.

There will be high expectations from film’s music which has been composed by Harish Sagane, Nayeem –Shabir, Sanjeev Darshan, Arko & Sonal Pradhan. The BG score has been designed by Sangeet, Siddharth Haldipur.

