Taking to social media, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture to wish her father and former actor-filmmaker Randhir Kapoor on his 76th birthday on Wednesday.

She shared a picture of her father and younger son Jeh pouting. Sharing the picture on Instagram, she captioned: “Both my favourite boys doing what I love the most. Happy Birthday Papa (heart emoticons) I love you so much!”

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan also wished Randhir Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote: “Happy happy birthday Uncle.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s BFFs Malaika Arora and sister Amrita dropped some heart emoticons.

Recently, Bebo shared a few dazzling photos from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s Mumbai reception.

On the acting front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in Hansal Mehta’s untitled film based in London. She will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s next, based on the novel The Devotion of Suspect X. She also has ‘The Crew‘.

