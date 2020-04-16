Kareena Kapoor Khan Will Play A Stripper In Veere Di Wedding 2? Rhea Kapoor Spills The Beans!

Bollywood’s Bebo Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show What Women Want Season 2 is a video podcast show available on Youtube. On the show, Kareena talks about everything with her celebrity guests. The second season of the show began in December 2019, and the recent guest to appear on the chat show is producer Rhea Kapoor who bonded with Kareena during the making of Veere Di Wedding.

Kareena and Rhea share a great camaraderie. Both the ladies were at their candid best during the podcast. In the final segment of the show, Bebo decided to play a fun game and asked Rhea which member of the Kapoor family would be the best fit for the following professions. After different types of jobs, Kareena asked Rhea who would make for the best stripper, before letting Rhea answer, Bebo said you should take this one.

After hearing this Rhea joked that as revenge, she would make Kareena play a stripper in Veere Di Wedding 2. “I have taken it and I think Kalindi is becoming a stripper in Veere Di Wedding 2. I have given breaking news,” she said.

Kareena even revealed that Rhea was an “exhibitionist”. She said, “I think you are the eternal stripper because you are always like, ‘Show something, wear sleeveless, show some skin…’ So that’s it, you are that type. You are an exhibitionist.”

Earlier this year, Rhea confirmed the sequel of 2018 hit Veere Di Wedding. “I think it’s gonna happen actually. It might happen sooner than I thought it would happen. But things look good. I am excited,” she said during an Insta chat with fans.

Veere Di Wedding was directed by Shashanka Ghosh, it also starred Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in the lead roles.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan. She has big upcoming projects in her kitty like Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan and Karan Johar’s Takht with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

